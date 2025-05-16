Casagrand Ventures West: Pune Beckons Luxury Real Estate

Real estate developer Casagrand has made a significant move by entering the Pune market, marking its initial foray into western India.

Aside from Pune, Casagrand already has established operations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, with an international sales office in Dubai.

To celebrate this expansion, Casagrand announced the acquisition of two strategic land parcels in Upper Kharadi and Wagholi, paving the way for luxury residential projects over 2.8 and 16 acres. The projects aim to meet the rising demand for high-end living, integrating modern amenities and premium design.

