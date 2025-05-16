Casagrand Ventures West: Pune Beckons Luxury Real Estate
Real estate developer Casagrand has entered the Pune market, its first move into western India. The company acquired land in Upper Kharadi and Wagholi for upcoming luxury projects. Casagrand's presence in Pune is driven by the city's evolving infrastructure and demographic changes, appealing to premium homebuyers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:10 IST
- Country:
- India
Real estate developer Casagrand has made a significant move by entering the Pune market, marking its initial foray into western India.
Aside from Pune, Casagrand already has established operations in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Coimbatore, with an international sales office in Dubai.
To celebrate this expansion, Casagrand announced the acquisition of two strategic land parcels in Upper Kharadi and Wagholi, paving the way for luxury residential projects over 2.8 and 16 acres. The projects aim to meet the rising demand for high-end living, integrating modern amenities and premium design.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement