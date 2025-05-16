Corporate Effort in Reviving Yamuna: Delhi's Innovative CSR Strategy
The Delhi government plans a CSR initiative to rejuvenate the Yamuna River by inviting private companies to sponsor modular sewage treatment plants. These smaller, decentralized plants will be installed along major open drains. This move aims to improve the river's ecological health, offering branding opportunities for corporate sponsors.
In a bid to restore the ecological health of the Yamuna River, the Delhi government is set to tap into corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, officials announced on Friday. The initiative will involve private companies sponsoring modular sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be installed along crucial drains.
The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) aims to attract corporate investments by offering these entities a chance to contribute to the mission while gaining branding opportunities. Unlike traditional STPs, the modular plants are smaller, requiring less space and investment, but providing substantial environmental benefits.
This CSR-driven strategy aligns with national environmental goals and offers companies a chance to enhance their sustainability footprints. Post-installation, the DJB will oversee the operation and maintenance of these plants, marking a collaborative effort to improve the Yamuna's water quality.
