Corporate Effort in Reviving Yamuna: Delhi's Innovative CSR Strategy

In a bid to restore the ecological health of the Yamuna River, the Delhi government is set to tap into corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds, officials announced on Friday. The initiative will involve private companies sponsoring modular sewage treatment plants (STPs) to be installed along crucial drains.

The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) aims to attract corporate investments by offering these entities a chance to contribute to the mission while gaining branding opportunities. Unlike traditional STPs, the modular plants are smaller, requiring less space and investment, but providing substantial environmental benefits.

This CSR-driven strategy aligns with national environmental goals and offers companies a chance to enhance their sustainability footprints. Post-installation, the DJB will oversee the operation and maintenance of these plants, marking a collaborative effort to improve the Yamuna's water quality.

