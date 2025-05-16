KDMC Adopts 'Chennai Pattern' for Enhanced Urban Sanitation

The Kalyan Dombivali Municipal Corporation (KDMC) is set to revolutionize urban sanitation by adopting the 'Chennai pattern' from May 18, as reported on Friday. This marks Maharashtra's first major attempt at implementing this garbage disposal strategy, which has significantly improved Chennai's urban landscape since January 2020.

This initiative positions Maharashtra as the second in the nation to embrace this model, after the historical Chennai Municipal Corporation. Known for successful urban waste management, Chennai has set a precedent for Kalyan and Dombivli. The effort will initially cover seven selected wards across Kalyan East, Dombivli, and Kalyan Rural assembly constituencies.

In collaboration with Sumit Elkoplast, KDMC has meticulously planned for continuous, 24-hour waste collection and road cleaning across these regions. Complaints related to waste will be managed via a special app and a newly formed Integrated Command and Control Centre, ensuring rapid response and resolution.

