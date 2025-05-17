Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes in Mathura: Wall Collapse Claims Toddler's Life

A tragic incident occurred in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, where a wall collapse resulted in the death of a one-year-old girl and injured her mother and sister. Rescuers pulled the survivors from the debris, and they were hospitalized. The father was away during the collapse.

In a tragic incident in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, a one-year-old girl lost her life when a neighbor's wall collapsed on Saturday. Her mother and sister sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment.

Officials stated that the accident happened in Idgah Basti, where a section of a concrete wall gave way, ensnaring members of the young family. Gungun, the toddler, succumbed to her injuries, while mother Seema and elder sister Khushboo were rescued and taken to a nearby hospital before being referred to Agra for further care.

At the time of the collapse, Sanjay, the father of the deceased, was in New Delhi. Police have sent the child's body for a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of this heart-wrenching accident.

