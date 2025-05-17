Innovative Development in Telangana: A Nobel Laureate's Vision

Nobel laureate economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss a series of innovative strategies aimed at enhancing urban development, promoting economic growth, and creating jobs on a large scale.

Prof Banerjee has agreed to join the advisory board of 'Telangana Rising', a vision for sustainable growth and development in the state. Banerjee recommended developing short-term courses incorporating modern technologies to transform traditional artisans into contemporary entrepreneurs.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the enrolment of transgenders in police and municipal roles, planning Hyderabad as a service-based zone, and creating a skills and sports university. Telangana's efforts in women's empowerment and youth development were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)