Innovative Development in Telangana: A Nobel Laureate's Vision

Nobel laureate Prof Abhijit Banerjee met Telangana CM A Revanth Reddy to discuss innovative urban development ideas, economic growth, and job creation. Banerjee will join the 'Telangana Rising' advisory board, emphasizing traditional skills with modern design, advance social inclusion, and urban development initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 17-05-2025 21:34 IST | Created: 17-05-2025 21:34 IST
Nobel laureate economist Prof Abhijit Banerjee met with Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday to discuss a series of innovative strategies aimed at enhancing urban development, promoting economic growth, and creating jobs on a large scale.

Prof Banerjee has agreed to join the advisory board of 'Telangana Rising', a vision for sustainable growth and development in the state. Banerjee recommended developing short-term courses incorporating modern technologies to transform traditional artisans into contemporary entrepreneurs.

The meeting covered a range of topics, including the enrolment of transgenders in police and municipal roles, planning Hyderabad as a service-based zone, and creating a skills and sports university. Telangana's efforts in women's empowerment and youth development were also highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)

