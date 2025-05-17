Tragic Well Accident Claims Five Lives in Tamil Nadu
A van accident in Tamil Nadu resulted in the drowning of five people, including a child, when the vehicle plunged into a well. Rescue operations were conducted, and the Chief Minister announced ex-gratia for the victims' families.
A van carrying eight passengers tragically veered off course near Meerankulam village in Tamil Nadu, plunging into a roadside well. The accident resulted in the drowning deaths of five individuals, including a child, on Saturday.
Rescue efforts by local fire services successfully retrieved the bodies, aged between 18 months and 60 years. Among them were two women and a young boy. Three passengers managed to swim to safety.
Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh for each victim's family. The accident occurred as occupants were en route to a church event from Coimbatore. Investigation into the incident continues.
