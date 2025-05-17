Tragic Well Accident Claims Five Lives in Tamil Nadu

A van carrying eight passengers tragically veered off course near Meerankulam village in Tamil Nadu, plunging into a roadside well. The accident resulted in the drowning deaths of five individuals, including a child, on Saturday.

Rescue efforts by local fire services successfully retrieved the bodies, aged between 18 months and 60 years. Among them were two women and a young boy. Three passengers managed to swim to safety.

Expressing deep sorrow, Chief Minister M K Stalin announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh for each victim's family. The accident occurred as occupants were en route to a church event from Coimbatore. Investigation into the incident continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)