ISRO's EOS-09 Launch Faces Anomaly: PSLV-C61 Mission Delayed

ISRO failed to launch EOS-09 satellite due to a third-stage anomaly in the PSLV-C61 rocket. Despite initial success, the mission was aborted post lift-off. EOS-09 aims to enhance remote sensing data and provide all-weather imaging for vital applications like agriculture, disaster management, and national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 18-05-2025 06:43 IST | Created: 18-05-2025 06:43 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Sunday, ISRO's PSLV-C61 rocket suffered an anomaly during its third stage, resulting in the failure to launch the Earth observation satellite EOS-09, Chairman V Narayanan stated.

The PSLV, known for its reliability, encountered issues after performing normally in its initial stages. The third stage motor initiated as planned, but complications arose, causing the mission to be aborted. Chairman Narayanan assured that after thorough analysis, a resolution would be achieved.

EOS-09, designed to improve remote sensing capabilities and offer round-the-clock imaging, is crucial for sectors such as agriculture, disaster response, and national security. Initially launched at 5.59 am, the mission remains pivotal for enhanced earth observation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

