ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Fails: 16 Satellites Lost in Space Anomaly

ISRO's PSLV-C62 rocket failed to place 16 satellites in orbit due to an anomaly in the third stage. The failure marks the second consecutive setback for ISRO's PSLV missions. Among the lost satellites were a DRDO military satellite, India's first in-orbit fueling satellite, and several international and student-developed satellites.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sriharikota | Updated: 12-01-2026 19:50 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant setback for India's space ambitions, ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission carrying 16 satellites encountered an anomaly, leading to the loss of all payloads. This marks the second consecutive failure during the launch vehicle's third stage.

The anomaly was observed when disturbances and deviations occurred in the rocket's trajectory during the critical phase. Noteworthy losses included DRDO's strategic satellite, Anvesha, and India's pioneering AayulSAT. Other satellites involved joint international efforts and student-led initiatives.

ISRO is now conducting a detailed review to determine the cause of the anomaly. An official statement is anticipated as the space agency works to identify issues and implement corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

