ISRO's PSLV-C62 Rocket Fails: 16 Satellites Lost in Space Anomaly

In a significant setback for India's space ambitions, ISRO's PSLV-C62 mission carrying 16 satellites encountered an anomaly, leading to the loss of all payloads. This marks the second consecutive failure during the launch vehicle's third stage.

The anomaly was observed when disturbances and deviations occurred in the rocket's trajectory during the critical phase. Noteworthy losses included DRDO's strategic satellite, Anvesha, and India's pioneering AayulSAT. Other satellites involved joint international efforts and student-led initiatives.

ISRO is now conducting a detailed review to determine the cause of the anomaly. An official statement is anticipated as the space agency works to identify issues and implement corrective measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)