Tragedy Strikes: Gulzar House Fire Claims Eight Lives Near Charminar
A devastating fire in Gulzar House near Charminar resulted in eight fatalities. Responding swiftly, officials and emergency services rushed to the scene. Chief Minister and Union Minister expressed their shock and urged prompt rescue and medical efforts. Some victims included children, with numerous individuals hospitalized.
A devastating fire broke out at Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of eight people at the scene.
A senior official at a local hospital confirmed that eight victims were brought in dead, prompting immediate action from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed profound shock at the news. Reddy directed officials to undertake comprehensive rescue operations for those trapped in the building.
The grim incident saw Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visiting the site, spotlighting the urgency and gravity of the situation. Initial reports indicated that about 20 individuals, some of them children, were transported to hospitals. A directive from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized the need for prompt medical treatment for the injured.
