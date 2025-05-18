Tragedy Strikes: Gulzar House Fire Claims Eight Lives Near Charminar

A devastating fire broke out at Gulzar House near the historic Charminar on Sunday morning, claiming the lives of eight people at the scene.

A senior official at a local hospital confirmed that eight victims were brought in dead, prompting immediate action from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, who expressed profound shock at the news. Reddy directed officials to undertake comprehensive rescue operations for those trapped in the building.

The grim incident saw Union Minister G Kishan Reddy visiting the site, spotlighting the urgency and gravity of the situation. Initial reports indicated that about 20 individuals, some of them children, were transported to hospitals. A directive from the Chief Minister's Office emphasized the need for prompt medical treatment for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)