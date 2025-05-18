Bengaluru Battered: Heavy Rains Cause Chaos and Waterlogging

Heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms wreaked havoc on Bengaluru, inundating several low-lying areas on Saturday night.

The India Meteorological Department reported that the city experienced approximately 40 mm of rainfall over the past 24 hours, leading to significant waterlogging.

Branches collapsed in parts of the state capital, and Sai Layout notably suffered severe flooding. Residents faced submerged vehicles and damaged electronics, prompting many to seek refuge in safer locations.

Frustration mounts as residents attribute the flooding to clogged drains, emphasizing that repeated complaints to the authorities have fallen on deaf ears.

Wider rainfall affected several regions, including Malnad and coastal Karnataka. A yellow alert has been issued for districts such as Uttara Kannada, Udupi, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, and Shivamogga, where the weather department predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers, possibly with gusty winds reaching up to 30-40 km per hour.

Residents are advised to remain indoors, secure windows and doors, and avoid unnecessary travel due to potential disruptions, including power outages and traffic issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)