Inferno Tragedy Near Charminar: A Century-Old Legacy Turns to Ashes

A tragic blaze near Hyderabad's iconic Charminar resulted in the death of 17 individuals, among them eight children, as they found themselves trapped in a historic residence. The family home, established over a century ago, turned into a deadly maze due to narrow entrances and a single staircase.

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi expressed his sorrow, noting the deep historical roots of the family and their longstanding jewelry business in the area. Owaisi highlighted that only two family members survived this calamity.

The fire, allegedly sparked by a short circuit, rapidly consumed the decades-old building. Rescue operations faced significant challenges, with responders relying on oxygen masks to navigate the inferno. An emotional scene unfolded at Osmania Hospital, where grieving relatives gathered, illustrating the profound impact on the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)