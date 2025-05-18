Left Menu

Global Dialogue Concludes with 'Sagarmatha Call for Action' on Climate Crisis

The 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' in Kathmandu concluded with a 25-point 'Sagarmatha Call for Action' urging global efforts to tackle the climate crisis. The event highlighted the vulnerability of mountain ecosystems and the necessity for urgent and equitable climate actions to mitigate global temperature rises and support vulnerable nations.

Kathmandu | Updated: 18-05-2025
  • Nepal

The first-ever 'Sagarmatha Sambaad' ended in Kathmandu, adopting a crucial 25-point 'Sagarmatha Call for Action' addressing the global climate crisis.

This international dialogue, held from May 16 to 18, attracted over 300 participants from various sectors, including experts, government officials, and media representatives from countries like India, China, and Bhutan.

The event emphasized the urgent need for immediate global responses to climate change, particularly concerning mountain ecosystems and the escalating threats posed to glacier-fed river systems, which are vital to billions. Participants reaffirmed commitments to major climate agreements and called for accelerated efforts in global emissions reduction.

