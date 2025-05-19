Left Menu

Monsoon Mayhem: Torrential Rains in West Bengal

The India Meteorological Department has forecasted thunderstorms and heavy rain across West Bengal until May 22. A trough from Punjab to north Bangladesh, along with Bay of Bengal moisture incursion, is cited as the cause. Northern districts like Darjeeling and Jalpaiguri are on high alert for severe weather conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for West Bengal, anticipating severe thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in several districts until May 22. This weather anomaly is attributed to an east-west trough spanning from Punjab to north Bangladesh, in conjunction with incoming moisture from the Bay of Bengal.

Northern regions, including districts such as Darjeeling, Kalimpong, and Jalpaiguri, are expected to experience intense rainfall. Meanwhile, southern districts like Purulia, West Midnapore, and Jhargram should brace for thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds, detailed the IMD report.

The severe weather has already begun affecting the region, as North Dinajpur witnessed heavy rainfall, with Raiganj recording 187 mm of rain within 24 hours. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely, urging residents to stay alert and cautious.

