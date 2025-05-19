Revolutionizing Real Estate: Bhutani Infra and Yashoda Hospital's Ambitious Greater Noida Project
Bhutani Infra partners with Yashoda Hospital to develop a mixed-use campus in Greater Noida, investing Rs 1,000 crore. The project will include a hospital, hotel, offices, and retail spaces. Yashoda will manage healthcare operations, focusing on AI-driven, predictive healthcare systems. Bhutani also works on Noida International Film City.
- Country:
- India
Real estate powerhouse Bhutani Infra has forged a strategic alliance with Yashoda Hospital to bring a mixed-use development project to Greater Noida, carrying a substantial Rs 1,000 crore investment, exclusive of land costs.
In a recent announcement, Bhutani Infra's collaboration with Yashoda Hospital was confirmed for the planned AI-enhanced mixed-use campus in Greater Noida West.
The ambitious project will feature a state-of-the-art hospital, a luxurious 5-star hotel, and comprehensive office and retail spaces, combining healthcare and hospitality within one development.
Yashoda Hospital is set to manage the medical components, aiming to introduce advanced AI-driven healthcare solutions that anticipate and address health needs proactively and seamlessly.
Bhutani Infra is no stranger to the real estate sector, with its robust portfolio of developments across Delhi-NCR. They are also involved in the high-profile project of Noida International Film City, being developed alongside Bayview Projects and famed filmmaker Boney Kapoor.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Secures Rs 1,700 Crore for Joshimath's Reconstruction
Prestige Estates Unveils Rs 10,000 Crore Ghaziabad Township Project
Sundaram Home Finance to Raise Rs 6,000 Crore for Expansion
Boosting Gut Health: The Good Bug Raises Rs 100 Crore
NTPC to Raise Rs 4,000 Crore via Non-Convertible Debentures