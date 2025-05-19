Revolutionizing Real Estate: Bhutani Infra and Yashoda Hospital's Ambitious Greater Noida Project

Real estate powerhouse Bhutani Infra has forged a strategic alliance with Yashoda Hospital to bring a mixed-use development project to Greater Noida, carrying a substantial Rs 1,000 crore investment, exclusive of land costs.

In a recent announcement, Bhutani Infra's collaboration with Yashoda Hospital was confirmed for the planned AI-enhanced mixed-use campus in Greater Noida West.

The ambitious project will feature a state-of-the-art hospital, a luxurious 5-star hotel, and comprehensive office and retail spaces, combining healthcare and hospitality within one development.

Yashoda Hospital is set to manage the medical components, aiming to introduce advanced AI-driven healthcare solutions that anticipate and address health needs proactively and seamlessly.

Bhutani Infra is no stranger to the real estate sector, with its robust portfolio of developments across Delhi-NCR. They are also involved in the high-profile project of Noida International Film City, being developed alongside Bayview Projects and famed filmmaker Boney Kapoor.

(With inputs from agencies.)