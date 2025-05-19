Left Menu

Exotic Reptiles Seized at Mumbai Airport

Customs officials at Mumbai airport seized 36 exotic reptiles, including orange-bearded dragons and white iguanas, from a passenger arriving from Bangkok. A wildlife rescue team assisted with the consignment. Orders have been issued for their deportation under wildlife protection laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 19-05-2025 20:23 IST | Created: 19-05-2025 20:23 IST
Exotic Reptiles Seized at Mumbai Airport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development at Mumbai's international airport, customs officials intercepted a passenger from Bangkok carrying an unusual consignment of exotic reptiles. The passenger was apprehended after abnormal activity was detected in his luggage during routine scanning procedures.

Among the confiscated animals were 28 live and two dead orange-bearded dragons, along with six white iguanas. The wildlife rescue team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) was promptly called in to manage the delicate task of handling and identifying the reptiles.

Both the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Forest Department have stated that the reptiles are to be deported under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the international CITES agreement, aiming to control the trade in endangered species.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

Keegan Bradley Strives for Victory While Eyeing Ryder Cup Leadership

 Global
2
Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

Scheffler Shines in PGA Championship Showdown

 Global
3
PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriharikota.

PSLV-C61 rocket carrying an Earth observation satellite lifts-off from Sriha...

 India
4
Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

Tornado Tragedy: Storms Devastate the U.S. Midwest and South

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT emerges as key tool for teachers’ digital upskilling

AI takes lead in farm finance: Machine learning beats legacy models in bankruptcy prediction

AI on the blockchain? Next-generation novel framework makes it a reality

Legal gaps, cyberattacks undermine public confidence in AI-based crypto regulation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025