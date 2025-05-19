Exotic Reptiles Seized at Mumbai Airport

In a significant development at Mumbai's international airport, customs officials intercepted a passenger from Bangkok carrying an unusual consignment of exotic reptiles. The passenger was apprehended after abnormal activity was detected in his luggage during routine scanning procedures.

Among the confiscated animals were 28 live and two dead orange-bearded dragons, along with six white iguanas. The wildlife rescue team from RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) was promptly called in to manage the delicate task of handling and identifying the reptiles.

Both the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau and the Forest Department have stated that the reptiles are to be deported under the provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act of 1972 and the international CITES agreement, aiming to control the trade in endangered species.

