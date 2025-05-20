Brazil's Bird Flu Battle: Unraveling Wild and Farm Outbreak Links

Brazilian officials are working swiftly to ascertain whether a bird flu outbreak in wild birds at a zoo in Rio Grande do Sul is connected to the state's inaugural case on a commercial poultry farm. A decision is anticipated by Tuesday.

Rosane Collares, from the agriculture department, reported that virus genetic sequencing from waterfowl fatalities, around 100 in number at Sapucaia do Sul zoo, might show ties to the outbreak in Montenegro's poultry farm. This farm has seen 17,000 chicken deaths due to the H5N1 virus or preventive culling. The zoo and farm are separated by approximately 50 kilometers.

Collares emphasized ongoing efforts to determine any connections. Meanwhile, the zoo has intensified protective measures, such as restricting access. The nearby poultry farm, managed by Vibra Foods, has already disposed of virus-affected waste in a bid to contain the disease.

