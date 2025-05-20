Bengaluru Submerged: Torrential Rains Cause Mayhem in Karnataka

Bengaluru has been plunged into turmoil as continuous heavy rains over 36 hours have disrupted daily life, with knee-deep water paralyzing traffic and leaving people stranded. The relentless downpour has claimed five lives, according to state officials.

Sai Layout resembles an island, with homes half-submerged and residents facing the peril of waterlogged surroundings. About 150 residents were evacuated to safe locations, while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMB) has provided basic amenities like food and water.

Commuters are battling through inundated roads, particularly near Manyata Tech Park and Silk Board Junction. Meanwhile, two fatalities were reported due to electrocution in waterlogged areas. The IMD has issued orange and yellow alerts for various districts, cautioning against severe weather conditions.

