Tornadoes Wreak Havoc Across Central US: Communities Scramble to Rebuild

The central United States faced relentless severe weather on Monday, as tornadoes tore through communities, destroying buildings and leaving thousands without power. Residents from Texas to Kentucky are grappling with the aftermath, clearing debris and seeking aid after days of devastating storms that claimed over two dozen lives.

In Oklahoma and Nebraska, at least four tornadoes were confirmed, causing significant destruction. The Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management reported damage to homes and critical buildings, though no injuries were reported. Meanwhile, 115,000 residents across Oklahoma, Arkansas, and Missouri remained in the dark without electricity, compounding the ongoing recovery challenges.

Kentucky bore the brunt of the disaster, with the state's southeastern region experiencing significant devastation. The small airport in London, Kentucky, became a crucial hub for disaster relief efforts, despite suffering extensive damage itself. As the community mourns its losses and continues cleanup operations, questions linger about the speed and coordination of federal assistance.

(With inputs from agencies.)