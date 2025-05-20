Left Menu

Prime Minister Modi Unveils a Wave of Development Projects in Rajasthan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bikaner, Rajasthan to launch a series of development projects focused on railways, roadways, and energy. The initiatives include redeveloped railway stations, enhancement of road infrastructure, and solar power projects, amounting to over Rs 26,000 crore in investment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-05-2025 15:41 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 15:41 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to unveil a slew of development projects in Bikaner, Rajasthan this Thursday. The initiatives span various sectors, including railways, roadways, and renewable energy, signaling a robust investment of over Rs 26,000 crore.

An official statement disclosed that Modi's agenda includes the inauguration of 103 redeveloped 'Amrit Stations' across India, costing Rs 1,100 crore. These projects reflect the government's emphasis on improving rail infrastructure with state-of-the-art facilities.

In addition to the railway enhancements, Modi will lay foundations for pivotal road infrastructure projects and solar energy initiatives. These projects are aligned with his vision for nationwide connectivity and sustainability. A public address in Palana will further amplify the significance of these developments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

