Kennedy Jr. Criticizes WHO in Fiery Speech

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary, criticized the World Health Organization as 'moribund' during its annual assembly in Geneva. Urging global health ministers and the WHO to heed the U.S. withdrawal as a warning, he encouraged other nations to consider leaving the organization.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Geneva | Updated: 20-05-2025 16:43 IST | Created: 20-05-2025 16:43 IST
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
  • Country:
  • Switzerland

In a bold statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeled the World Health Organization (WHO) as 'moribund' at its annual assembly held in Geneva. This assembly gathers health officials from around the globe to discuss vital international health issues.

Addressing global health ministers via a video recorded on Fox News, Kennedy Jr. called the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO a 'wake-up call.' He urged the organization and the world's health ministers to take this action seriously, expressing a strong disapproval of the organization's current state.

Kennedy Jr. revealed that the U.S. has already initiated contact with other nations sharing similar views. He encouraged them and other countries to consider joining the United States in its decision to step back from the WHO, implying that reforms are necessary within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

