Kennedy Jr. Criticizes WHO in Fiery Speech

In a bold statement, U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. labeled the World Health Organization (WHO) as 'moribund' at its annual assembly held in Geneva. This assembly gathers health officials from around the globe to discuss vital international health issues.

Addressing global health ministers via a video recorded on Fox News, Kennedy Jr. called the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO a 'wake-up call.' He urged the organization and the world's health ministers to take this action seriously, expressing a strong disapproval of the organization's current state.

Kennedy Jr. revealed that the U.S. has already initiated contact with other nations sharing similar views. He encouraged them and other countries to consider joining the United States in its decision to step back from the WHO, implying that reforms are necessary within the organization.

(With inputs from agencies.)