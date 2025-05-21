Left Menu

Modi's Rajasthan Visit: A Multi-Billion Rupee Infrastructure Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Rajasthan's Bikaner to inaugurate the Deshnoke railway station and launch multiple projects exceeding Rs 26,000 crore. His visit includes inaugurating rail electrification projects, roadway upgrades, and solar energy initiatives, highlighting the Centre's focus on infrastructure and economic growth in the region.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, aiming to inaugurate the revitalized Deshnoke railway station and commence several high-impact development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

The day's agenda also includes a visit to Karni Mata temple and a public address in Palana, as per official sources. Modi will virtually unveil 103 renovated 'Amrit Stations' across 18 states, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

In addition to unveiling environmental-friendly rail electrification projects and new road infrastructure, Modi will initiate solar projects to reinforce Rajasthan's energy supply, reflecting a comprehensive dedication to boosting infrastructure and economic growth.

