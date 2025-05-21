Modi's Rajasthan Visit: A Multi-Billion Rupee Infrastructure Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Rajasthan's Bikaner district on Thursday, aiming to inaugurate the revitalized Deshnoke railway station and commence several high-impact development projects worth over Rs 26,000 crore.

The day's agenda also includes a visit to Karni Mata temple and a public address in Palana, as per official sources. Modi will virtually unveil 103 renovated 'Amrit Stations' across 18 states, constructed at a cost of Rs 1,100 crore.

In addition to unveiling environmental-friendly rail electrification projects and new road infrastructure, Modi will initiate solar projects to reinforce Rajasthan's energy supply, reflecting a comprehensive dedication to boosting infrastructure and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)