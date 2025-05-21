The Vanishing Marshes: A Crisis on the Iran-Iraq Border
The Mesopotamian Marshes, straddling the Iran-Iraq border, are drying out, exacerbating dust storms, fires, and migration. Oil exploration, climate change, and dam construction are key factors. The degradation impacts regional biodiversity and local communities, necessitating urgent cooperative action to mitigate environmental and social crises.
The Mesopotamian Marshes on the Iran-Iraq border are facing severe degradation, drying out and leading to frequent dust storms, fires, and migration. This environmental crisis is rooted in climate change, dam construction, and oil exploration, affecting both ecosystems and communities dependent on these wetlands.
The Hoor al-Hawizeh and Hoor al-Azim marshes, crucial for biodiversity and local livelihoods, are experiencing significant decline. Experts warn that water shortages, biodiversity loss, and forced migration are imminent as the marshes shrink, exacerbating tensions in the region.
Urgent diplomatic and cooperative interventions are necessary to address this complex environmental crisis. Scientists aim to highlight the issue at the upcoming Ramsar Convention on Wetlands, emphasizing the need for shared solutions to the challenges posed by dust storms and wildfires.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
The Perfect Pollen Storm: How Climate Change Fuels Allergies
Unequal Carbon Footprints: Wealth's Impact on Climate Change
Rising Threat: Climate Change Amplifies Deadly Storms in U.S.
Seaweed Farming Joins Blue Carbon Frontline in Fight Against Climate Change
Summit's Call to Action: Climate Change and Mountain Futures