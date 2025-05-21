Bridge Mishap Shakes Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar

An accident in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar disrupted ordinary life as a grill of an old foot over bridge collapsed, injuring at least five people, the Delhi Fire Services reported.

The emergency call was made at 8.11 pm on Wednesday, capturing public attention to the incident.

Contradicting reports emerged as Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh claimed that no injuries were recorded, sparking confusion about the incident's impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)