Bridge Mishap Shakes Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar
An old foot over bridge's grill collapse near Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar injured at least five individuals, according to the Delhi Fire Services. The incident occurred Wednesday evening, but the Deputy Commissioner of Police reported no injuries. Conflicting accounts highlight the need for clarity in the aftermath of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-05-2025 22:24 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 22:24 IST
An accident in Delhi's Mukherjee Nagar disrupted ordinary life as a grill of an old foot over bridge collapsed, injuring at least five people, the Delhi Fire Services reported.
The emergency call was made at 8.11 pm on Wednesday, capturing public attention to the incident.
Contradicting reports emerged as Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhisham Singh claimed that no injuries were recorded, sparking confusion about the incident's impact.
