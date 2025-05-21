Adopt Whole of Government and Society Approach for Aravalli Restoration: Yadav

A major national-level workshop aimed at reviving the Aravalli Range—India’s oldest mountain range—was inaugurated in Udaipur, Rajasthan today. The event, marked by intensive stakeholder consultations and expert dialogue, was launched by Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Shri Bhupender Yadav, in the presence of Shri Sanjay Sharma, Minister for Forest and Environment, Government of Rajasthan.

Organized jointly by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) and the Rajasthan Forest Department, the high-level workshop took place on the eve of the International Day for Biodiversity. Its central focus was to finalize a Detailed Action Plan for the comprehensive restoration of the Aravalli Landscape and its rich biodiversity.

‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ to Aravalli Green Wall: A Continuum of Green Initiatives

Union Minister Shri Bhupender Yadav, during his keynote address, emphasized the larger ecological and symbolic relevance of the Aravalli Range. He recalled the launch of the campaign ‘Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam’ by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from Buddha Jayanti Park in Delhi last year—a location that falls within the Aravalli ecosystem. The campaign emphasized personal ownership and emotional connection with environmental conservation, a sentiment that continues through the current Aravalli restoration efforts.

Highlighting the goals of the Aravalli Green Wall Project, Shri Yadav noted that the project aims to increase green cover, biodiversity, water body restoration, and soil fertility across the Aravallis. He underlined its potential for improving water availability, enhancing climate resilience, and generating sustainable livelihoods, especially through eco-based activities.

A Unified Front: Whole-of-Government and Whole-of-Society Approach

In a strong call to action, the Union Minister urged all stakeholders across Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Gujarat—the four states traversed by the Aravallis—to embrace a "Whole-of-Government" and "Whole-of-Society" model for the restoration effort.

He advocated for adopting innovative planning tools, advanced monitoring techniques, and wide-reaching public awareness strategies. Technological interventions, such as GIS-based mapping, remote sensing, and ecological modelling, were stressed as essential for data-driven decision-making.

Community and Youth Engagement at the Core

Shri Yadav highlighted several community-driven and youth-oriented initiatives for effective execution. He proposed:

Establishing seedling nurseries in every panchayat using MNREGA and CAMPA funds.

Engaging MY Bharat volunteers and youth in restoration and plantation drives.

Implementing the Green Credit Programme for incentivized eco-restoration.

Reviving abandoned mines as water reservoirs and wildlife habitats.

Promoting eco-tourism, trekking trails, and nature parks within the Aravalli landscape.

The Minister also encouraged linking restoration with Amrit Sarovar projects, involving Eco-clubs and Eco-Task Forces, and integrating local knowledge with scientific expertise.

Unveiling the Aravalli Restoration Action Plan: A Five-Pillar Strategy

The Action Plan for Aravalli Landscape Restoration, officially unveiled during the workshop, presents a robust and multifaceted framework based on five strategic pillars:

Ecological Restoration: Focused on assisted natural regeneration, reforestation with native species, and comprehensive soil and moisture conservation practices. Community Participation: Central to the plan is the active involvement of local communities, especially women and youth, ensuring inclusivity in planning and implementation. Policy and Governance: Strengthening environmental regulations, ensuring inter-departmental convergence, and improving transparency and accountability in monitoring. Sustainable Livelihoods: Encouraging eco-tourism, agroforestry, and enterprises based on Non-Timber Forest Products (NTFPs) to foster economic incentives for conservation. Research and Innovation: Leveraging modern technologies such as GIS mapping, remote sensing tools, and restoration ecology to guide and monitor interventions. A dedicated research and monitoring vertical under BSI and ZSI is also proposed.

Voices of Experience and Commitment

The event witnessed participation from high-ranking officials including:

Shri Tanmay Kumar , Secretary, MoEFCC

Shri Sushil Kumar Awasthi , DG (Forests) and Special Secretary, MoEFCC

Senior officials from State Governments of Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi

Experts from GIZ-India, civil society representatives, scientific community, and local stakeholders

Extensive breakout sessions and deliberations marked the workshop, concluding with a collective pledge to implement the restoration agenda with scientific rigor, community ownership, and sustained policy support.

A Blueprint for the Future of the Aravallis

The workshop underscored the urgency and scale of action required to restore the ecological integrity of the Aravalli Range—a natural barrier against desertification, a vital recharge zone, and a biodiversity hotspot.

Shri Yadav emphasized that success would depend not only on policy design but on integrated execution, annual reviews, and sustained collaboration between states and communities. This ambitious vision—of turning the Aravallis into a flourishing ecological corridor—is now a shared responsibility that spans from Delhi to Gujarat.

As the world prepares to observe the International Day for Biodiversity, India has laid down a strong marker for environmental leadership rooted in tradition, community, and innovation.