Tragedy Strikes Amid Delhi Thunderstorm: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

A thunderstorm in Delhi led to multiple tragic incidents, including two deaths and 11 injuries, as collapsing trees and infrastructure caused chaos. Rain-related accidents involved a disabled man hit by a toppled pole and a 22-year-old crushed by a fallen tree. The storms also damaged roads and vehicles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 21-05-2025 23:33 IST
Tragedy Strikes Amid Delhi Thunderstorm: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a series of tragic events during a thunderstorm in Delhi, two individuals, including a disabled man, lost their lives, while at least 11 others sustained injuries, according to police reports.

One incident took place near the Lodhi Road flyover where a high-beam electricity pole collapsed, hitting a disabled man on a tricycle. Despite being rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, he was declared brought dead.

A separate accident in Gokulpuri saw a 22-year-old man named Azhar crushed by a fallen tree. Additional injuries and infrastructural damage were reported across the city, highlighting the severity of the sudden weather change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

