Tragedy Strikes Amid Delhi Thunderstorm: Lives Lost and Infrastructure Damaged

In a series of tragic events during a thunderstorm in Delhi, two individuals, including a disabled man, lost their lives, while at least 11 others sustained injuries, according to police reports.

One incident took place near the Lodhi Road flyover where a high-beam electricity pole collapsed, hitting a disabled man on a tricycle. Despite being rushed to Safdarjung Hospital, he was declared brought dead.

A separate accident in Gokulpuri saw a 22-year-old man named Azhar crushed by a fallen tree. Additional injuries and infrastructural damage were reported across the city, highlighting the severity of the sudden weather change.

(With inputs from agencies.)