Deluge Disaster: Torrential Rain Devastates Australia's Southeast

Torrential downpours have wreaked havoc across Australia's southeast, causing flash floods and compelling authorities to issue new evacuation orders for thousands. In the next 24 hours, residents in several rural towns may face additional isolation as rainfall intensifies.

The severe weather in New South Wales has led to tragic outcomes, including the discovery of a man's body found in a flooded house near Taree. The floods have already forced evacuations, demolished homes, and destroyed infrastructure across the region.

Emergency services are ramping up operations, with 2,500 personnel deployed as rescuers battle difficult conditions. The Bureau of Meteorology warns of potential life-threatening flash flooding as rain continues to batter the area before weakening and shifting south towards Sydney.

