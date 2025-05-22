Daring Midnight Lift Rescue at Vaikunth Piramal Complex

In a dramatic midnight rescue, fire brigade personnel saved five individuals, including a two-year-old girl, trapped in a lift at the Vaikunth Piramal complex in Balkum. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, causing a brief moment of panic.

Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, reported that a distress call was received at 00:50 am regarding the malfunction of the lift in the 38-story building, which was stuck on the third floor.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued those trapped within 25 minutes. All parties were unharmed, ensuring a safe resolution to the alarming situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)