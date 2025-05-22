Left Menu

Daring Midnight Lift Rescue at Vaikunth Piramal Complex

At the Vaikunth Piramal complex in Balkum, five individuals, including a toddler, were rescued by fire brigade personnel after being trapped in a lift during the early hours on Thursday. The lift was stuck on the third floor, and the situation was resolved within 25 minutes.

In a dramatic midnight rescue, fire brigade personnel saved five individuals, including a two-year-old girl, trapped in a lift at the Vaikunth Piramal complex in Balkum. The incident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, causing a brief moment of panic.

Chief of Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell, Yasin Tadvi, reported that a distress call was received at 00:50 am regarding the malfunction of the lift in the 38-story building, which was stuck on the third floor.

The fire brigade team swiftly arrived at the scene and successfully rescued those trapped within 25 minutes. All parties were unharmed, ensuring a safe resolution to the alarming situation.

