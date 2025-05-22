Bundi Railway Station: A Fusion of Heritage and Modernity

The redeveloped Bundi railway station stands as a testament to the seamless integration of India's rich cultural heritage and modern infrastructural advancements. Inaugurated virtually by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the station encapsulates a fusion of tradition and innovation, marking a significant milestone for the region.

With an investment of Rs 8.15 crore, the project not only transforms Bundi into a modern passenger hub but also aligns with the broader Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aimed at modernizing 1,275 stations countrywide. As part of this initiative, 103 Amrit Stations have been inaugurated, symbolizing a new era of Indian railway infrastructure.

Amidst continuous efforts to bolster Bundi's tourism potential, the revamped station emerges as a linchpin in enhancing connectivity and travel experience. Facilities such as high mast lighting, modern waiting rooms, and accessible ramps cater to diverse passenger needs, reinforcing the region's commitment to development while preserving its storied legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)