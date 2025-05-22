Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leads Turtle Conservation Efforts Across Three Centers

The Uttar Pradesh government is advancing turtle conservation through centers in Kukrail, Sarnath, and Chambal. Efforts focus on protecting turtles from illegal trade and preserving their habitats. The initiative includes a turtle sanctuary near Prayagraj as part of the Namami Gange projects, emphasizing both ecological and cultural importance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 22-05-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 17:55 IST
Uttar Pradesh Leads Turtle Conservation Efforts Across Three Centers
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a significant initiative to boost turtle conservation, establishing three centers in Kukrail, Sarnath, and Chambal. The effort aims to protect these ancient reptiles and their habitats, crucial for maintaining ecological balance and serving cultural significance, as noted in an official statement.

Under this initiative, turtles rescued from illegal trafficking across northern India are being rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh. Additional protective measures include establishing various conservation centers and a dedicated Turtle Sanctuary near Prayagraj, spanning 30 kilometers and covering three districts.

The state, housing 15 of India's 30 turtle species, underscores their role in keeping water bodies clean amidst rising pollution. Efforts continue under the Namami Gange projects, with the Forest Department actively working to prevent turtle extinction and illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025