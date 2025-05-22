Uttar Pradesh Leads Turtle Conservation Efforts Across Three Centers

The Uttar Pradesh government has launched a significant initiative to boost turtle conservation, establishing three centers in Kukrail, Sarnath, and Chambal. The effort aims to protect these ancient reptiles and their habitats, crucial for maintaining ecological balance and serving cultural significance, as noted in an official statement.

Under this initiative, turtles rescued from illegal trafficking across northern India are being rehabilitated in Uttar Pradesh. Additional protective measures include establishing various conservation centers and a dedicated Turtle Sanctuary near Prayagraj, spanning 30 kilometers and covering three districts.

The state, housing 15 of India's 30 turtle species, underscores their role in keeping water bodies clean amidst rising pollution. Efforts continue under the Namami Gange projects, with the Forest Department actively working to prevent turtle extinction and illegal trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)