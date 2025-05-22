Tragedy in the Wilderness: Tiger Attack in Maharashtra

A 55-year-old shepherd lost his life in a tragic tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The fatal incident occurred in the village of Kosambi Chek, within the Mul tehsil, under the Chichpally forest range. The victims, Bandu Urade and his 35-year-old relative Kishore Urade, were herding cattle when the tiger struck.

While Bandu succumbed at the scene, Kishore is currently receiving hospital treatment for his injuries. In response, a forest department team has placed seven camera traps in the area to track the tiger's movements. Authorities have granted an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to Bandu's family.

(With inputs from agencies.)