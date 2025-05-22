Left Menu

Tragedy in the Wilderness: Tiger Attack in Maharashtra

A tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district resulted in the death of a 55-year-old shepherd, Bandu Urade, while his relative, Kishore Urade, sustained injuries. The forest department is monitoring the area with camera traps and provided compensation to the deceased's family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandrapur | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:24 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:24 IST
A 55-year-old shepherd lost his life in a tragic tiger attack in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The fatal incident occurred in the village of Kosambi Chek, within the Mul tehsil, under the Chichpally forest range. The victims, Bandu Urade and his 35-year-old relative Kishore Urade, were herding cattle when the tiger struck.

While Bandu succumbed at the scene, Kishore is currently receiving hospital treatment for his injuries. In response, a forest department team has placed seven camera traps in the area to track the tiger's movements. Authorities have granted an initial compensation of Rs 50,000 to Bandu's family.

