Himachal Pradesh's Baijnath Paprola Station Revamped: A Tourism Boost

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the revamped Baijnath Paprola railway station in Himachal Pradesh via a virtual ceremony. Part of the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana, the project aims to enhance tourism and employment. The station now features modern amenities and special facilities for persons with disabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamsala | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:27 IST
On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually inaugurated the redeveloped Baijnath Paprola railway station in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, marking a significant milestone in the Amrit Bharat Station Yojana.

The project is one of 103 stations that the Prime Minister inaugurated, promising enhanced tourism and job prospects in the state.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla expressed gratitude to Modi, noting that the revamped facilities, including advanced amenities and accessibility options, are expected to boost tourism and stimulate local employment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

