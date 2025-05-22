Left Menu

IMD Issues Alert: Maharashtra Braces for Heavy Rainfall

The India Meteorological Department has issued red and orange alerts for various districts in Maharashtra, predicting heavy to extremely heavy rainfall due to a low-pressure system off the Konkan coast. The alerts are in place particularly for Raigad, Ratnagiri, Mumbai, and surrounding areas from May 22 to May 24.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:34 IST
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has raised 'red' and 'orange' alerts across several Maharashtra districts, warning of impending heavy to extremely heavy rainfall expected in the coming days. This comes on the heels of a developing low-pressure weather system over the east-central Arabian Sea.

According to the IMD, a 'red alert' has been issued for Raigad on May 23 and for Ratnagiri on May 22 and 23. An 'orange alert' cautions residents of Mumbai, Thane, Palghar, Sindhudurg, and the ghats of Pune and Satara to prepare for intense rainfall and potentially damaging wind speeds of up to 60 kmph.

Forecasters indicate that the adverse weather conditions are due to intensification of a low-pressure zone in the Arabian Sea. Shubhangi Bhute from the Regional Meteorological Centre confirmed that the system is likely to move north, raising the risk of severe weather along the Konkan coast. Citizens, particularly fishermen, are advised to take necessary precautions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

