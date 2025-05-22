Left Menu

ISRO's Bold Leap: Launching India's Own Space Station

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its own space station, marking a significant advancement in India's space ambitions. Chairman V Narayanan detailed ISRO's ongoing efforts, including missions like Gaganyaan, Chandrayaan-4, and Chandrayaan-5, despite recent setbacks. The organization is also focusing on initiatives like tele-education and weather forecasting through its 57 satellites in orbit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 22-05-2025 18:53 IST | Created: 22-05-2025 18:53 IST
ISRO's Bold Leap: Launching India's Own Space Station
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its own space station into orbit, signaling a pivotal step in the nation's space exploration aspirations. Chairman V Narayanan made this announcement on Thursday.

Narayanan addressed safety and security concerns, emphasizing collaborative efforts with various organizations to protect citizens across India's extensive borders. Currently, the 57 satellites ISRO manages provide vital services, from real-time weather data to education in remote areas.

Despite a setback with the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, Narayanan remains confident in ISRO's future, highlighting ongoing projects like Gaganyaan, and Chandrayaan-4 and 5. These initiatives promise advancements in space research, while honoring the contributions of women scientists and social reformers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

Tariff-Induced Prices: Inflation Impacts and Fed's Strategic Patience

 Global
2
Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

Sports Highlights: From World Pride Cancellations to NFL Olympic Dreams

 Global
3
NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

NFL Players Set to Tackle Flag Football at Los Angeles 2028 Olympics

 Global
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From honey to meat: How AI is exposing hidden food frauds with 98% accuracy

Digital agriculture tools advance, but validation gaps undermine crop diagnostics

From hallucinations to misfire: How AI may think like aphasic brain

Machine learning key to early detection of acute malnutrition in Sub-Saharan Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025