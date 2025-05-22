ISRO's Bold Leap: Launching India's Own Space Station

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is preparing to launch its own space station into orbit, signaling a pivotal step in the nation's space exploration aspirations. Chairman V Narayanan made this announcement on Thursday.

Narayanan addressed safety and security concerns, emphasizing collaborative efforts with various organizations to protect citizens across India's extensive borders. Currently, the 57 satellites ISRO manages provide vital services, from real-time weather data to education in remote areas.

Despite a setback with the PSLV-C61/EOS-09 mission, Narayanan remains confident in ISRO's future, highlighting ongoing projects like Gaganyaan, and Chandrayaan-4 and 5. These initiatives promise advancements in space research, while honoring the contributions of women scientists and social reformers.

(With inputs from agencies.)