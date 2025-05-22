MPs Rally for Water Conservation and Investigate Jal Jeevan Mission Concerns

At a recent meeting focused on the Jal Shakti Ministry's budget, lawmakers underscored the importance of unified action in water conservation while expressing concerns regarding the Jal Jeevan Mission's implementation.

Jal Shakti Minister C R Patil assured that the commitment to preserving water has transformed into a widespread movement under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, emphasizing public involvement. However, only 13 of the 60 invited MPs participated.

Discussion on Bihar's flood issues prompted MP Pappu Yadav to highlight the need for river network projects. Meanwhile, inquiries into financial discrepancies, notably concerning the mission's execution, have been backed by several legislators. The ministry continues to explore urban water supply and river interlinking initiatives with a focus on solutions for regional issues.

(With inputs from agencies.)