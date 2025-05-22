San Diego Plane Crash Sparks Chaos and Destruction Amid Dense Fog
A small plane crashed in San Diego's Murphy Canyon neighborhood, igniting around 15 homes and vehicles. Residents evacuated, and emergency crews prioritized rescuing trapped individuals. Dense fog hampered visibility during the early morning incident. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating this latest aviation accident in the area.
Tragedy struck a San Diego neighborhood when a small plane crashed amid dense fog, igniting 15 homes and several vehicles. Emergency services, led by Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy, worked swiftly to evacuate residents.
The crash caused a substantial debris field in Murphy Canyon, a densely populated area known for its scenic views. With numerous military personnel and civilians residing in the area, the incident prompted immediate evacuation orders.
The fog-soaked disaster, involving a Cessna 550 carrying unknown passengers, adds to San Diego's history of aviation accidents. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken charge of the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
