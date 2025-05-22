San Diego Plane Crash Sparks Chaos and Destruction Amid Dense Fog

Tragedy struck a San Diego neighborhood when a small plane crashed amid dense fog, igniting 15 homes and several vehicles. Emergency services, led by Assistant Fire Department Chief Dan Eddy, worked swiftly to evacuate residents.

The crash caused a substantial debris field in Murphy Canyon, a densely populated area known for its scenic views. With numerous military personnel and civilians residing in the area, the incident prompted immediate evacuation orders.

The fog-soaked disaster, involving a Cessna 550 carrying unknown passengers, adds to San Diego's history of aviation accidents. The National Transportation Safety Board has taken charge of the investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)