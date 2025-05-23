Galactic Joust, Space Weapons, and Starship's Comeback: A Cosmic Overview

Astronomers have captured a dramatic cosmic event as two Milky Way-sized galaxies prepare for a monumental merger, reminiscent of a joust, observed with telescopes based in Chile. This galactic dance is set billions of years in the past when the universe was still young, offering insights into cosmic evolution.

In the realm of politics and defense, President Trump's Golden Dome initiative signals a new era for space-based weapons, reviving a controversial strategy with the potential to disrupt global space norms. Valued at $175 billion, this project aims to bolster U.S. space defense but risks escalating the weaponization of space.

On the enterprise front, the FAA has greenlit SpaceX Starship's next ambitious flight after its prior failure, reshaping debris management protocols. This approval marks a critical step for SpaceX in its mission to revolutionize space travel, amidst concerns about commercial flight disturbances and international complaints over debris.

