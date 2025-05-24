Left Menu

Space Conflicts and Astral Encounters: A Stellar Week in Science

This week's science news heralds the passing of iconic photographer Sebastiao Salgado, details a cosmic spectacle of colliding galaxies, explores Trump's revival of the Golden Dome initiative for space militarization, and reports SpaceX's green light for the Starship's next flight causing international missile defense debates.

Updated: 24-05-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 02:28 IST
This week in science has seen a blend of poignant farewells and gravity-defying announcements. Renowned Brazilian photographer Sebastiao Salgado, famous for his evocative black-and-white portraits, has passed away at 81 from leukemia, marking the end of an era for socially impactful art.

Meanwhile, astronomers have captured a staggering cosmic event, observing two massive galaxies approaching each other in a gravitational 'joust,' a phenomenon from 11.4 billion years ago likened to galactic knights charging toward a brilliant merger.

In the realm of space technology, U.S. President Donald Trump dusts off the Golden Dome project, aiming to revive space militarization. Simultaneously, the FAA clears SpaceX's Starship for its next flight post-March failures, tweaking flight paths to address debris concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

