Odisha Launches Action Plan to Tackle Urban Flood and Waterlogging

The Odisha government has taken an ambitious step towards mitigating urban flooding and waterlogging by rolling out a detailed action plan targeting all state civic bodies. The initiative, spearheaded by the Housing and Urban Development Department, aims to protect public health, infrastructure, and livelihoods through a mix of preventive, preparatory, and responsive strategies.

The approach covers vital areas such as drainage, solid waste management, and flood-prone zone mitigation. In anticipation of an above-normal monsoon season, urban local bodies (ULBs) have been directed to establish monsoon-specific, 24/7 operational control rooms to swiftly handle issues like waterlogging, road blockages, and water supply disruptions.

Minister KC Mahapatra emphasized the importance of proactive planning and community involvement to ensure urban resilience. A high-level meeting involving multiple departments, including fire services and minor irrigation, is scheduled before June 2025 to streamline efforts and ensure resource readiness.

