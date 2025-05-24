Left Menu

Blazing Inferno in Delhi Injures Three, Probe Underway

A fire in Delhi's Lohori Gate area injured three individuals, including a 13-year-old boy. Originating from electric meters, the blaze was controlled within an hour, impacting nearby vehicles. Victims with severe burn injuries were hospitalized. The cause remains under investigation by authorities.

A fire dramatically swept through a residence in Delhi's Lohori Gate area early Friday morning, injuring three people, including a 13-year-old boy. Delhi Fire Services confirmed the critical condition of those injured, with Master Anas sustaining 50% burns, Nabi Ahmed 45%, and Shahnavaz 40%.

The fire reportedly erupted from a cluster of electric meter boards on the ground floor before catching onto a nearby motorcycle. Rapid response from the fire department, deploying five fire tenders, ensured the situation was under control by 4.50 am.

After successfully dousing the flames, emergency and rapid intervention saw the injured rushed to LNJP Hospital for urgent medical care. Authorities have yet to determine the precise cause of the fire as investigations continue.

