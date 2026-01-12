Left Menu

Health Scare: Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized After Unconscious Episodes

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to AIIMS after falling unconscious twice on January 10. At 74, he underwent an MRI, with more tests scheduled. Dhankhar has experienced similar blackouts before, leading to his resignation last July. He was previously hospitalized for heart issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:26 IST
Jagdeep Dhankhar
  • Country:
  • India

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was admitted to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on Monday following two episodes of unconsciousness on January 10, according to officials.

The 74-year-old underwent an MRI and is scheduled for additional tests on Tuesday. Officials reported that Dhankhar experienced 'two bouts of unconsciousness' in the washroom around 3:30 am on January 10.

This isn't the first time the former vice president has faced such health issues, having previously blacked out in locations like the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and Delhi. Dhankhar stepped down as vice president last July due to health reasons and sought medical care at AIIMS last year for a heart-related concern.

(With inputs from agencies.)

