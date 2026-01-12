Former VP Jagdeep Dhankhar Hospitalized at AIIMS After Health Scare

Former Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was hospitalized at the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after experiencing two episodes of unconsciousness on Saturday, officials confirmed.

The 74-year-old was slated to undergo an MRI and additional tests after doctors recommended his admission during a routine checkup on Monday.

Dhankhar, who had resigned from his post last July citing health reasons, has previously fainted at various public events, including incidents in the Rann of Kutch, Uttarakhand, Kerala, and the national capital.

