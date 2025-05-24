Left Menu

Property Prices Surge Across Indian Cities: NHB Report

A recent report by the National Housing Bank reveals a rise in property prices across 48 out of 50 cities in India for the quarter ending March 2025. The Housing Price Index recorded a 7.5% annual increase driven by growth in key markets like Bengaluru and Chennai. Interest rates on home loans also saw a slight decline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-05-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 24-05-2025 17:13 IST
Property Prices Surge Across Indian Cities: NHB Report
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a striking revelation, the National Housing Bank reported that 48 of 50 Indian cities saw a rise in property prices during the last quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25. The data, drawn from the NHB's latest release, highlighted a robust annual increase of 7.5% in residential property values according to the Housing Price Index.

The report further detailed that only Howrah and Thiruvananthapuram experienced declines, while cities like Bengaluru and Chennai recorded significant growth. The index illustrates a consistent upward trend since September 2021, marking a 1.9% increase in the January-March 2025 quarter alone.

In an economic boost for potential homebuyers, the Reserve Bank of India's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points led to a moderation in home loan interest rates – a welcome move after five years without rate reductions.

TRENDING

1
Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

Japan's Ryosei Akazawa Heads to the U.S. for Crucial Trade Talks

 Global
2
Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

Japan's New Agriculture Minister Targets Affordable Rice

 Japan
3
Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

Legal Showdown: Fired Copyright Office Director Vs. Trump Administration

 Global
4
Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Strike

Chiquita Panama's Labor Crisis: Thousands of Workers Laid Off Following Stri...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Deep neural hierarchies essential for narrow AI mastery

The agentic economy: How generative AI may disrupt digital intermediaries

New hybrid AI tool classifies credit risk with 80% accuracy using real utility data

Smart microgrids expand globally, but data and cybersecurity challenges persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025