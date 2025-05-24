Dangerous Cargo Alert: Oil Containers Fall Into Arabian Sea

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has issued a warning regarding dangerous cargo, including oil, that has fallen into the Arabian Sea off the coast of Kerala. The public is advised to avoid contact with any containers that may wash ashore and to immediately inform the police.

A voice message from KSDMA member secretary Sekhar Kuriakose communicated that the information was received from the coast guard. There is potential for the cargo, consisting of containers and oil, to reach the shoreline.

The Coast Guard has verified that the lost cargo includes Marine gasoil (MGO) and Very Low Sulfur Fuel Oil (VLSFO), raising concern about possible oil films appearing along the coast.