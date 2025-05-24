Left Menu

Telangana's Ambitious GDP Goal: A Step Toward 'Viksit Bharat 2047'

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy announced an ambitious plan for the state to contribute 8% to India's GDP by 2047. At the NITI Aayog meeting, he proposed a national task force to develop six major cities, emphasizing urban development, job creation, and economic momentum.

Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has declared his government's commitment to bolstering the state's economic contribution to the national GDP, aiming for an 8% share by 2047. Speaking at the NITI Aayog's governing council meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Reddy emphasized the state's readiness to spearhead efforts for a 'Viksit Bharat' by the country's centenary of independence.

Reddy proposed the establishment of a national task force, led by the prime minister and chief ministers, to drive development in six major metropolitan hubs. By targeting Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, and Hyderabad, the initiative aims to accelerate economic growth, foster innovation, and influence global urban economic standings through comprehensive urban development and infrastructure investment.

Highlighting a range of state initiatives in industrial development and investment, Reddy underscored the importance of collaboration between the Centre and states. Telangana has already made strides with significant investment commitments from global companies as showcased at the World Economic Forum, capturing the state's role as an economic growth engine with a promising future.

