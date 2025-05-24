Kerala Braces for Early Monsoon Fury: Alerts and Preparations Intensify
Kerala faces early monsoon with heavy rains causing widespread damage. Alerts issued by the IMD prompt government action, including evacuation plans and disaster preparedness meetings. Several districts are on red alert due to the forecast of heavy rainfall, while emergency services are on standby to mitigate potential disasters.
- Country:
- India
Kerala is grappling with the early arrival of the monsoon, which has unleashed heavy rains and fierce winds, leading to widespread damage, power outages, and road waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts in multiple districts, cautioning against severe weather conditions likely to prevail throughout the week.
State Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasized the preparedness for potential flash floods and landslides, with over 3,000 relief camps ready to be set up. Moreover, the government has requested the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to bolster the state's disaster management efforts.
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised residents to remain vigilant, communicating through a Facebook post that district-level emergency operations centers are fully operational. In response to red alerts, districts are proactively shutting down vulnerable tourism and quarrying activities to prevent disasters.
ALSO READ
Monsoon expected to reach Kerala on May 27, ahead of normal onset on June 1: IMD.
Monsoon reaches south Bay of Bengal, Nicobar Islands; more progress likely in 3-4 days: IMD.
Exercise Raahat: Enhancing Disaster Preparedness in Nagaland
Blistering Heatwave Grips Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Warning
Mumbai Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Yellow Alert