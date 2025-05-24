Kerala Braces for Early Monsoon Fury: Alerts and Preparations Intensify

Kerala is grappling with the early arrival of the monsoon, which has unleashed heavy rains and fierce winds, leading to widespread damage, power outages, and road waterlogging. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued red alerts in multiple districts, cautioning against severe weather conditions likely to prevail throughout the week.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan emphasized the preparedness for potential flash floods and landslides, with over 3,000 relief camps ready to be set up. Moreover, the government has requested the deployment of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams to bolster the state's disaster management efforts.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan advised residents to remain vigilant, communicating through a Facebook post that district-level emergency operations centers are fully operational. In response to red alerts, districts are proactively shutting down vulnerable tourism and quarrying activities to prevent disasters.