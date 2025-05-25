Hyderabad's Electric Leap: 2,000 E-Buses Sanctioned Under PM e-DRIVE

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to the central government for their allocation of 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme.

During a meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Reddy requested an additional 800 buses to meet the rising demand for urban transportation in Telangana.

The scheme, a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aims to introduce over 10,000 electric buses in major Indian cities to promote sustainability and boost last-mile connectivity.

(With inputs from agencies.)