Hyderabad's Electric Leap: 2,000 E-Buses Sanctioned Under PM e-DRIVE

Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, after a meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, thanked the Centre for allocating 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme and requested 800 more. The initiative supports India's climate goals, aiming to revamp urban mobility with cleaner transport.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-05-2025 08:51 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 08:51 IST
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to the central government for their allocation of 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme.

During a meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Reddy requested an additional 800 buses to meet the rising demand for urban transportation in Telangana.

The scheme, a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aims to introduce over 10,000 electric buses in major Indian cities to promote sustainability and boost last-mile connectivity.

