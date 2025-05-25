Hyderabad's Electric Leap: 2,000 E-Buses Sanctioned Under PM e-DRIVE
Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, after a meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, thanked the Centre for allocating 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme and requested 800 more. The initiative supports India's climate goals, aiming to revamp urban mobility with cleaner transport.
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed gratitude to the central government for their allocation of 2,000 electric buses to Hyderabad under the PM e-DRIVE scheme.
During a meeting with Union Minister H D Kumaraswamy, Reddy requested an additional 800 buses to meet the rising demand for urban transportation in Telangana.
The scheme, a flagship initiative by the Ministry of Heavy Industries, aims to introduce over 10,000 electric buses in major Indian cities to promote sustainability and boost last-mile connectivity.
