Environmental Alarm: Cargo Ship Spill Threatens Ecosystem Off Kerala Coast

A Liberian cargo ship carrying marine fuel tilted and lost more containers into the sea, alarming officials about potential environmental damage. The Indian Navy rescued three crew members. Efforts are underway to assess if the ship can be towed, amidst ongoing monitoring and public safety warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 25-05-2025 09:06 IST | Created: 25-05-2025 09:06 IST
Environmental Alarm: Cargo Ship Spill Threatens Ecosystem Off Kerala Coast
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A Liberian cargo ship, carrying marine fuel, has tilted further, losing additional containers off the coast of Kerala, escalating fears of environmental damage, officials reported on Sunday. The Indian Navy's INS Sujata successfully rescued three crew members amid hazardous conditions.

The ship listed approximately 38 nautical miles off Kerala's coast, causing a cargo spill. Intense recovery efforts continue with naval and coast guard teams. A vessel from the ship's parent company is assisting, while 21 of the 24 crew members have been safely rescued. The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority warns the public against touching any potential washed ashore cargo.

Authorities stress caution as more containers and oil might wash up along the coast. The Coast Guard has confirmed the vessel carries Marine Gas Oil and Very Low Sulphur Fuel Oil, raising environmental concerns. An ongoing assessment will determine if the submerged vessel can be towed.

