Thunderstorms Hit Maharashtra's Vidarbha Region
The Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur forecasts thunderstorms and moderate rainfall across the Vidarbha region of Maharashtra. Districts such as Akola, Amravati, Wardha, and Nagpur are on 'yellow' alert, facing potentially gusty winds and lightning in the coming days.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 26-05-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 26-05-2025 17:18 IST
The Meteorological Department has issued a forecast indicating thunderstorms and moderate rainfall are expected in parts of Maharashtra's Vidarbha region. Districts including Akola, Amravati, and Nagpur should brace for these weather conditions.
The warning from the Regional Meteorological Centre in Nagpur highlights accompanying factors like lightning and gusty winds with speeds reaching 30-40 km/h. This weather is anticipated in isolated areas across several districts.
A 'yellow' alert has been declared for Nagpur, Wardha, Bhandara, and others, suggesting vigilance is crucial for the next four days as adverse weather conditions persist.
