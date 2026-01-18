Left Menu

Scam Alert: Jharkhand Minister's Identity Misused on Social Media

Jharkhand Transport and Revenue Minister Deepak Birua warns the public about a fake social media account created in his name to deceive people. He alerts authorities and urges caution, emphasizing he has no links to the fraudulent activity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 18-01-2026 20:12 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 20:12 IST
Jharkhand Transport, Revenue and Land Reforms Minister Deepak Birua has raised concerns over a fake social media account created using his name. The minister reported that these antisocial elements are deceiving people through this fraudulent profile.

Highlighting the seriousness of the issue, Birua has escalated it to the police, urging immediate and strict action against those responsible for this identity theft. He has also warned his constituents against engaging in any trade-related conversations through the fraudulent social media page.

The minister's official statement on X (formerly known as Twitter) calls for public vigilance and refraining from transactions via unauthorized accounts. He stressed that this fake page is completely separate from his official accounts and insisted on public awareness to thwart these deceptive tactics.

