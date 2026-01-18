Tragic Accident: Sanitation Worker Dies in Nagpur

A 39-year-old sanitation worker tragically lost his life when a hydraulic compactor hopper fell off a garbage truck in Nagpur on Sunday, police reported. The incident, which occurred at approximately 9 am in the Budhwari Bazaar area, has prompted significant outcry from the victim's family and colleagues.

The victim, Siddharth, also known as Siddhu Chandrakant Ghodke, was employed by a private company subcontracted by the local government for sanitation services. He was attending to his duties when the mishap took place. The hydraulic compactor hopper detached from the vehicle and fell on Siddharth due to a technical malfunction, resulting in severe injuries.

The injured worker was urgently transported to the Government Medical College and Hospital, where he was declared deceased. In response to the incident, Siddharth's relatives and fellow workers convened at the Sakkardara police station, accusing the contractor of negligence due to frequent vehicle breakdowns and demanding a compensation of Rs 25 lakh. Police are investigating the matter and have assured that appropriate measures will be implemented.

